Firefighters battling blaze at Victory Brewing, apartment building in Kennett Square

article

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at Victory Brewing and an apartment building in Kennett Square.

A fire and explosion were reported on the 600 block of West Cypress Street Monday night. Part of the building has collapsed.

A spokesperson for Victory says the taproom was closed for the day.

No word on injuries or what sparked the fire at this time. The American Red Cross is on the scene.

Dozens of PECO customers are without power at this hour.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter