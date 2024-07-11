Firefighters battle intense blaze in NE Philly apartment building

A dangerous situation for Northeast Philadelphia residents as a fire erupted inside a four-story apartment building.

The fire broke out around 9:30 Thursday night near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Skyfox was over the scene as flames leapt above the building into the night sky. The fire quickly grew from a 2nd to a 3rd alarm blaze.

Within an hour, the inferno grew to four-alarms.

Officials with the fire department stated more than 130 firefighters were engaged in fighting the blaze, with at least 55 vehicles at their disposal.

According to FOX 29’s Alex George, pieces of the building were falling off as the fire burned hot and intense.

Additionally, hundreds of onlookers were near the property watching firefighters work to control the massive blaze.

Officials did indicate a number of people had been evacuated, but there was no firm number of how many. There was no word of any injuries.