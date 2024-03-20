Massive fire destroys clubhouse at senior living community in Montgomery County

A clubhouse at the center of a 55 and over community in Montgomery County was completely engulfed in flames as firefighters battled the blaze early Wednesday morning.

The fire erupted inside the clubhouse of the Village of Neshaminy Falls in North Wales, which is home to nearly 900 residents.

Some of those residents were forced to evacuate as over 50 crews worked to get the fire under control, starting around 5:30 a.m.

The clubhouse is described as the "artery" of the senior community, which includes at least 875 homes, a community center, pool, dining and dance rooms and main office.

Devastating aftermath showed walls being torn down, as most of the clubhouse appeared destroyed by the fire.

Luckily, the clubhouse was closed at the time, so no one was inside.

No injuries have been reported at this time.