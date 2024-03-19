Armored truck robbed by gunpoint in East Mount Airy: police

A security officer was taken to the hospital after police say a Loomis armored truck was robbed in the Stenton area of East Mount Airy Tuesday.

According to Philadelphia police, the robbery occurred on the 6900 block of Stenton Avenue at 1:08 p.m.

They say a security guard for Loomis Armored truck was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and a security officer’s handgun, police say.

The security officer was struck over the head with a weapon and transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center. His condition has not been disclosed at this time.

Police say the three suspects fled the scene in a gray Ford Taurus. They were wearing dark-colored clothing and masks,

The investigation is active and ongoing with Northwest Detectives.



