Firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze in homes near site of Pottstown explosion: authorities

Firefighters are working to extinguish flames that erupted in two homes being repaired after they were damaged in an explosion nearly one year ago.

Officials say the fire broke out on homes in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Hale Street in Pottstown around 4:20 p.m.

According to authorities, the three-alarm fire began in a home under construction before spreading to another home that was also being rebuilt.

The homes were originally damaged in May of 2022 when a home across the street exploded in the area of Hale Street and Butler Avenue, leaving five people, including four children, dead.

The victims were later identified as Francine White, 67, Alana Wood, 13, Jeremiah White, 12, Nehemiah White, 10, and 8-year-old Tristan White.

A total of 11 families were displaced as a result of the explosion.