Reports say firefighters arrived to the 900 block of Fulton Street at around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

When crews first got on scene they reported seeing heavy flames coming from the building.

SKYFOX was live over the scene Monday evening.

There was a large response from firefighters and they deemed the blaze a two-alarm fire.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for more updates.