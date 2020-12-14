Philadelphia hospitals receive first doses of Pfizer vaccine Monday

article

Some Philadelphia hospitals have received their first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, just days after it was approved for emergency use.

Shipments of precious frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving at hospitals around the country Monday.

Doctors at Philadelphia's Einstein Medical Center have confirmed the first doses of the vaccine arrived there late Monday morning.

Last week, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley stated the vaccine could be available in the city as early as this week pending the approval it received over the weekend. He added that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, could be approved later this week.

If approved, the Moderna vaccine could be available in Philadelphia the following week.

City officials say the number of vaccines available would be limited and the priority group who would receive it would be healthcare workers who are routinely exposed to COVID-19.

As for distribution, Dr. Farley says hospitals and nursing homes could be tasked with vaccinated their own staff once provided with doses.

The first dose of the vaccine was administered on Monday morning to a critical care nurse in New York.

