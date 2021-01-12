First openly transgender state senator sworn in Tuesday in Delaware

History was made Tuesday afternoon in Delaware as the country's first openly transgender state senator was sworn in.

Sen. Sarah McBride, 30, was elected to represent the state's First District. She was sworn in at the Claymont Community Center, which was once Claymont High School — the first public school in the state to end segregation back in 1952.

McBride interned at the White House under former President Barack Obama and made history at the 2016 Democratic National Convention as the first openly transgender person to speak at a major party convention.

A former student body president at American University, McBride started in politics as a volunteer for Matt Denn, former legal counsel to Delaware’s governor, during his successful 2004 campaign for insurance commissioner. Denn, who later served as lieutenant governor and attorney general, worked with McBride’s father at a Wilmington law firm known for its close ties to the Democratic Party establishment.

McBride later worked on the campaigns of former Gov. Jack Markell and former state Attorney General Beau Biden.

McBride is one of several members of the LGBTQ community who were elected to the state legislature on Tuesday.

