First responders show appreciation for healthcare workers at Virtua Health Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Dozens of first responders saluted front line medical workers at Virtua Health Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, on Tuesday night

“The healthcare workers, they are really getting beat up, it's 24/7. They are working on their days off and working long shifts and we just wanted to acknowledge what they do," Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki said.

ER nurse Stefanie Horneff added, “The whole front line community together. Police officers, firefighters, EMS., medics, nurses, doctors. Everybody in the hospital that are dealing with this every day. You kind of have this sense of family and having each other's backs."

“It’s not just the doctors or the nurses, but the janitors, the security guards, the technicians. We can’t thank them enough for what they are doing in this pandemic," Chief Wysocki said.

