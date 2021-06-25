First-round of the Philly Vax Sweepstakes winners announced

Mayor Jim Kenney and other officials announced the winners of the first-round of the Philly Vax Sweepstakes, an initiative designed to encourage Philadelphians to get the COVID-19 vaccine for a chance to win up to $50,000 in cash prizes.

After two shots of a vaccine, a phone call and an email, Daniel Silva became the first $50,000 winner of the Philly Vax Sweepstakes.

"I looked at the email and the first thing I see is that in red letters, $50,000 and I said oh no, this can’t be," he said.

Mayor Kenney announced Silva as the winner at a press conference alongside a major vaccine milestone for the city.

"Over 70 percent of Philadelphia adults have received one dose of the vaccine," Kenney said.

Silva shared his thoughts on winning such a large prize.

"I turned to my partner one night and I said, ‘Wouldn’t that be something if I won fifty-thousand dollars?’ He said, ‘Yeah it would be, let’s see what happens,’" he said.

Initially, Silva said he didn’t want to get a vaccination shot but after some encouragement, decided to go for it.

"Even backed out of my first appointment. My doctor and partner encouraged me to set up a second appointment so I decided to just do it. I went down to center city and got my first and second shots. I got my shots because my health is a priority and the right thing to do," he said.

City officials say they’re working hard to vaccinate the remaining Philadelphians.

"Little clinics in communities, thinking about extended hours, thinking about weekends, partnering with everyone we can partner with. This is not just a health department effort, this is everybody," said Philadelphia's Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole.

With his earnings, Silva says he’s taking a trip to Las Vegas to have some fun.

