First steel beams set for permanent I-95 replacement
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - PennDOT and Philadelphia city leaders celebrated the setting of the first steel beams for the permanent reconstruction of I-95 in Northeast Philly Thursday.
Officials say the construction will be done at night as much as possible to avoid delays during weekday rush hours.
A temporary roadway opened in June, just 12 days after a deadly crash and fire caused the original 95 overpass to collapse.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- I-95 Philadelphia collapse: What you need to know about the damaged highway, reconstruction
- I-95 collapse: Truck driver involved in tanker crash identified by family
- https://www.fox29.com/news/i-95-collapse-east-coast-traffic-delays-detour-philadelphia
- Officials celebrate reopening of I-95
Mayor Jim Kenney praised the reconstruction by saying, "The coordinated response to the I-95 collapse showed the country the strength and skills of businesses and workers, as well as the power of local, state and federal government to get a job done."
Mayor Kenney went on to thank the city’s building trades, who he says, played an instrumental part of getting the highway back open.