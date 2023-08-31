First steel beams set for permanent I-95 replacement

PennDOT and Philadelphia city leaders celebrated the setting of the first steel beams for the permanent reconstruction of I-95 in Northeast Philly Thursday.

Officials say the construction will be done at night as much as possible to avoid delays during weekday rush hours.

A temporary roadway opened in June, just 12 days after a deadly crash and fire caused the original 95 overpass to collapse.

Mayor Jim Kenney praised the reconstruction by saying, "The coordinated response to the I-95 collapse showed the country the strength and skills of businesses and workers, as well as the power of local, state and federal government to get a job done."

Mayor Kenney went on to thank the city’s building trades, who he says, played an instrumental part of getting the highway back open.