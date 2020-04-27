Flamingos take a tour of deserted Denver Zoo

Flamingos at Denver Zoo in Colorado were recently given the chance to explore the facility as it remains closed to the public, footage released on April 26 shows.

According to the zoo, staff regularly bring Chilean flamingo chicks for walks outside of their enclosure for physical therapy and exercise. Zookeepers have now taken advantage of the coronavirus lockdown to allow some adult flamingos to join in.

The zoo said only a “small portion” of the zoo’s flock of 77 flamingos have ventured from the confines of their enclosure thus far.

Denver Zoo closed on March 17 as part of measures aimed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

