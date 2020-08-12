Flash flood warnings remain in effect for portions of the Delaware Valley

Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired for the region while a flash flood warning remains in effect for Chester, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Delaware counties until 6:45 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

High temperatures Wednesday made it to 93 degrees before the storms hit, which makes it our fifth heat wave of the year. The next few days will be unsettled with slow moving scattered downpours impacting the area with the chance of flooding and gusty winds.

Spotty rain will continue through the evening, but overnight conditions should remain dry before another round of showers on Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to cool off over the next several days, bottoming out at 78 degrees on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. High: 88

THURSDAY: Scattered rain. High: 83, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 84, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High: 82, Low: 68

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP