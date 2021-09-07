Flash flood watch issued for parts of area ahead of Wednesday storms

As the Delaware Valley is facing the threat of more severe weather as the area continues to clean up the damage left behind by tornadoes and flooding that came as remnants of Ida moved through.

Exactly a week after showers from Ida began, the area is expected to begin seeing even more rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Northern New Jersey beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday and extending through 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

All of the Pennsylvania counties in the Delaware Valley and parts of the Lehigh Valley are included in the flash flood watch. Mercer County is the southern-most New Jersey County in the watch area.

Storms are expected to begin popping up to the north and west of Philadelphia by about 5 p.m. Wednesday. The heaviest rain and storms are expected to move in around 9 p.m.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecasted to arrive late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, with the main threats from the storm being heavy rain and damaging winds.

Heavy lightning, some hail, and the possibility of an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service says saturation of the ground from last week’s storms will increase the potential for flash flooding, especially in flood-prone areas, and low-lying areas. A brief heavy rain of 1 to 2 inches an hour is possible.

