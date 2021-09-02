‘Truly unprecedented’: Crews rescue hundreds from historic flooding in Philadelphia, Montgomery counties

Hundreds of people needed to be rescued from their homes after the Schuylkill River leaked into Philadelphia on Thursday flooding parts of the city in feet of water.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Theil called the flooding "truly unprecedented" in a phone interview with FOX 29's Good Day Philadelphia. He said that the river had not overflowed this severely since 1869, over 150 years ago.

The flooding comes after leftover storms from a system that once formed Hurricane Ida slammed into the Delaware Valley on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing heavy downpours, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

RELATED COVERAGE

Rainfall totals in the Philadelphia area amounted to around 10 inches, which helped the Schuylkill River swell beyond its bounds by Thursday morning. The National Weather Service warned the river would reach a ‘Major Flood Stage' by rising to a record-high water level of 17.2 feet.

Floodwaters washed into parts of Philadelphia including Center City and Manayunk, leaving hundreds of residents trapped inside their homes. Commissioner Thiel and the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management urged residents to shelter-in-place until rescue crew crews could reach stranded tenents.

By mid-morning, Thiel said crews have spent the last several hours safely evacuating people from flooded homes. One such rescue included clearing the entire first floor from an apartment building in Manayunk, according to Theil.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is being helped by the National Guard and neighboring emergency departments. The Red Cross is also in Philadelphia to help displaced people find temporary shelter.

In the event of an emergency, officials encourage residents not to hesitate to dial 911 for help, but most people who are trapped by floodwaters should wait for crews to come to them.

"We'll be out of this eventually, at some point the waters will recede," Thiel said.

The Schuylkill River also bubbled over in parts of Montgomery County, including Conshohocken where floodwaters rose to an estimated ten feet and submerged streets and surrounding buildings.

FOX 29's Jenn Fred was atop the Fayette Street Bridge on Thursday morning to survey the damage, which included a washed-out construction site and an almost fully immersed parking garage. Frederick said at one point she saw a SEPTA bus or train car being swept away by the fast-moving surge.

In nearby Bridgeport, SkyFOX flew over ongoing water rescues to help save people who were trapped inside flooded homes. In one rescue, emergency crews lead evacuees stranded on the second floor down a ladder and into a dinghy.

Bridgeport and many neighboring communities along the Schuylkill River like Norristown were almost completely flooded the morning after leftovers from Ida rocked the region. Information on injuries remains limited, but the devastating storms are being blamed for "multiple fatalities" in Montgomery County.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter