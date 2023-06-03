Flatiron Wildfire: Fire officials announce 100 percent containment as 40 homes spared

A major wildfire raged through a forest in Burlington County, threatening nearby homes and prompted a large response from local emergency crews Saturday morning.

Officials announced Saturday evening the Flatiron Wildfire was 100 percent contained, of a 210 acre blaze in the Pinelands Forest near Elderberry Drive and Jackson Road in Medford.

Officials say 40 homes were at risk when crews responded shortly after midnight.

The fire was successfully moved away from the homes thanks to backfiring operations, which were conducted in the backyard as residents sheltered inside, according to authorities.

Flames from the fire spread through what officials called a very dense and "explosive" area of the Pine Barrens during a press conference Saturday morning.

"I've been the warden here for over 40 years, and it's an area it's always been of concern," said Incident Commander Tom Gerber.

This wildfire is about 40 miles away from the Allen Road Fire that erupted just days ago in Tuckerton, and has torched thousands of acres.