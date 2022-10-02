Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs

article

Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs.

Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and water even towered high above storm drains.

Route 30 out of Atlantic City was also closed for a period of time because of coastal flooding.

Some roads were also reportedly underwater in Sea Isle City and Wildwood.

Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May Counties in New Jersey are still under a coastal flood warning. So are Kent and Sussex Counties in Delaware. The flood warning runs through Monday evening.

And, windy conditions briefly interrupted power for a time in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

The National Weather Service issued a variety of multiple wind warnings for the Jersey shore and for Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware.

Over in Chester County, flooding in West Chester prompted the closing of some roadways, for a time, Sunday afternoon.

At Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles game against Jacksonville was a testament of endurance against steady rain and wind as fans did the best they could to remain dry, as the players soldiered on.