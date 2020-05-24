Florida baseball stadium listed on Airbnb during coronavirus shutdown

article

This rental definitely comes with enough elbow space.

A minor league baseball team’s stadium has been listed on Airbnb for $1,500 a night. The listing appears to be an attempt by the team to put the stadium to use while sports leagues have halted their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can book a stay at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Fla., through Airbnb’s website. According to the post, the listing is for 10 guests, who will have access to three bathrooms and one “large” bedroom.

Guests will also have access to a batting cage, the field and the clubhouse (which will reportedly be fully furnished). The newly renovated space will include four leather couches, two flat-screen TVs, a ping pong table and other amenities.

According to the listing, “Want to hit with your friends in our batting cage? Be our guest! Want to play catch on the field at 11:30 PM? Be our guest! Want to take batting practice while having a couple of cold ones with the boys? Be our guest! Want to take down your siblings in ping pong and video games in the clubhouse? Be our guest! Want to enjoy breakfast at home plate? Be our guest!”

Along with access to certain areas of the stadium, guests will also be provided with a representative from the Blue Wahoos to provide a full tour of the areas and answer questions throughout the stay.

The listing says that this is the first time a professional baseball stadium has been available for rent on Airbnb.

