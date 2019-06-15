Florida man accused of stealing more than 70 floating pool toys for sex

The Palm Bay Police Department has arrested a man they said stole pool float toys for sex "instead of raping women."

Christopher Monnin,35, is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief, and petit theft.

According to a police report, Monnin was seen acting suspiciously on Thursday around 1:25 a.m. When an officer confronted him as he was riding his bike, they said he admitted to having deflated pool floats in the bag he was carrying.

"In the past 7 months, the city of Palm Bay has been plagued with burglaries in which the suspect cuts the screen or otherwise enters a victim's back pool deck area and steals only pool floats," the reports reads.

Officers said that Monnin admitted to going into victim's backyards and stealing their pool toys. About 75 floats were found in Monnin's possession, police say.

The report says that Monnin stated that he sexually gratifies himself with the pool floats instead of raping women.