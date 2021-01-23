Florida man shot by girlfriend's father after attacking family, deputies say

article

A father shot his daughter's boyfriend after deputies say the man attacked her and his wife.

Volusia County deputies responded to a home on the 1900 block of Forest Ave. in Daytona Beach on Friday night.

The mother and father reportedly heard their daughter screaming outside the home and when they went to help her, they reportedly saw her boyfriend, 26-year-old Vincent Moore, attacking her.

"The daughter was bleeding from her mouth and face," deputies said. "The parents said they tried to break up the fight to no avail."

The father told detectives he fired one warning shot into the ground while the mother tried to get Moore to leave.

"Moore started attacking her instead, and the father told detectives he shot Moore one time."

Moore was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. Deputies say Moore’s girlfriend had several visible injuries to her face and mouth, consistent with having been battered. Evidence gathered so far indicates that the father shot Moore to protect himself and his family. No charges have been filed in the shooting.

Charges in Moore’s attack on his girlfriend are pending further investigation.

