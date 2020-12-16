Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 10:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 AM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Cumberland County, Kent County
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM EST until THU 6:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County

Florida pastor who fought Sunday alcohol sales charged with child porn

By Associated Press
Published 
News
Associated Press
article

Booking image for William Dalton Milam

MILTON, Fla. - A Florida pastor who crusaded against alcohol sales on Sundays is now facing child pornography charges, state investigators say.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported William Dalton Milam, 62, was arrested Monday on two counts of promoting sexual performance of a child and 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if Milam has a lawyer.

The Pensacola News Journal reports Milam is pastor at the Olivet Baptist Church in Milton and was an outspoken critic of the consumption of alcohol. He delivered a sermon there last Sunday.

READ: Deputies: Dog OK after being tossed from motel balcony; owner arrested

FDLE said agents received a tip about Milam from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to a computer address traced to Milam’s home. Authorities say a search warrant led agents to multiple devices containing child pornography, some depicting children as young as 3 engaged in sex acts.

Milam vocally opposed a 2016 campaign by Santa Rosa County cities to change local ordinances to allow the sale of liquor on Sundays.