Florida sex offender charged with attempted rape in Bucks County home invasion

article

The Brief Louis Sophie, 45, is facing attempted rape and other charges after he attacked a woman in her Bensalem apartment. Sophie is accused of grabbing the woman and telling her she "looks tasty" as he undressed, according to police. Sophie, a registered sex offender in Florida, was arrested after police say the victim fought him off and forced him to flee.



Investigators say a Florida sex offender is accused of ambushing a woman in her Bucks County apartment, telling her she ‘looks tasty’ as he undressed.

What we know:

Louis Sophie, 45, is accused of entering a woman's apartment in the Lafayette Gardens community through an unlocked front door Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say Sophie grabbed the woman and began taking off his clothes while telling the victim she "looks tasty."

When the woman managed to fight off Sophie, who fled the apartment complex and crossed into Philadelphia through the Poquessing Creek.

Officers soon located and arrested Sophie at a Sunoco gas station less than a mile away from the apartment complex.

Investigators discovered that Sophie, a Philadelphia resident, is a registered sex offender in Florida.

What's next:

Sophie was charged with burglary, attempted rape, simple assault, and other crimes.

He is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1M bail.