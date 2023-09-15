Flourtown instructor offers free self-defense classes for girls after Willow Grove Mall attempted abduction

Two months ago, a teenage girl was nearly kidnapped from a mall in Montgomery County. Now, a martial arts expert is sharing his skills to prevent something like this from happening again.

Omar Cruickshank leads more than a dozen girls in a self-defense class for teen girls 12 to 19-years-old. They are learning to defend and protect themselves from an abduction.

"We're teaching girls how to get away safely. We are not going to teach them how to knuckle up with a grown man or anything but to get away," he said.

Cruickshank is an instructor and holds classes regularly for all ages at his studio, Crush Crew, in Flourtown. But, this class at the Legacy Center in Abington is part of a series he is doing after what happened at Willow Grove Mall. Abington Police say 44-year-old Khalil Evans, who was later arrested and charged, tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl from the mall, on July 12th.

"I was angry that they would be so blatant and try to do it in our area. I was scared for my family, my sons and my goddaughters that I have," said Cruikshank.

Keesha Jefferson's 12-year-old stepdaughter and 15-year-old niece Tamia Jefferson are taking classes.

"I worry about it all the time, but I think stuff like this will definitely help them walking around the streets," said Jefferson.

Tamia says she worries at times about potential predators.

"The person that worries about it the most is my grandmom. So, to take this class and learn the things I am learning today, maybe that will help lessen her concern for me," she said.

The class is for girls, but 8-year-old Israel, here with his sister, hopes it will open up to boys, too.

"Because not many boys in the country know how to fight or protect themselves," he said.

Cruickshank, who is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, is offering this series of classes for girls for free.

"This is priceless. I will make my money other ways but making sure that the girls and teens are safe, that is more important to myself and my team," he said.

The free classes for girls are being offered in several areas. This is the fourth one.

