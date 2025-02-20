Flu cases surge in Philly as experts say season is worst in a decade

The Brief Flu cases in Philadelphia are surging. Experts say they haven’t seen this many cases in over a decade. It isn’t too late to get a flu shot.



If it seems like everyone around you is getting sick recently, it’s not your imagination.

This is the worst flu season in more than a decade, and it’s only the tip of the iceberg, as experts say cases are still trending up.

What we know:

Philadelphia is experiencing the worst flu season in more than a decade, medical professionals report.

Doctor Mike Cirigliano, of Penn Medicine, stated, "I’m seeing three to four cases a day of the flu. It's something I've never experienced in my 33 years of practice. It's everywhere."

The backstory:

What’s behind the surge in the Philly area? A couple of factors are coming into play, including Eagles’ fans gathering for Super Bowl watch parties and then the huge crowds attending the Super Bowl victory parade.

"There’s a lot of people who have been getting close and getting together and that’s part of it," Dr. Mike concurred.

Additionally, plenty of people are skipping the flu shot, which Dr. Mike says is a bad idea, "There are many people who succumb to the flu. It’s not like the early days of the pandemic, but it’s not something to fool around with."

What they're saying:

Experts also blame the spike in flu cases on the pandemic’s effect on our immune systems.

Dr. Mike explains, "We were isolated. We were hunkered down and flu numbers were way down, because no one was being exposed to the flu. Now we are seeing kind of a rebound."

What you can do:

If you feel like you’re getting sick, flu tests are now available at pharmacies. Then be sure to follow up with your doctor.

Most importantly, "Certainly, if you are sick, you want to stay home because you won't want to infect everyone else."

Also, Dr. Mike says if the flu has you down and out, one tried and true remedy is chicken noodle soup. He says it has been studied and it does work.

He adds it is not too late to get a flu shot, so if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, now is the time to do it.