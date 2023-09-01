Folks flock to Jersey shore and final days of summer as Labor Day weekend begins

A lot of folks are squeezing in one more trip to the shore, from the rip-roaring surf, to the sights, smells and sounds of the boardwalk, soaking in all the shore has to offer as summer fades like the afternoon sun.

"We just took them to the rides for the first time this summer, so we are soaking it up before our kids go back to school," Christina Umosella said.

With gas prices lower than last year and the weather forecasted to be perfect, AAA is expecting another heavy travel weekend.

Queen Village resident, Victoria Cordova, said, "Just spending time with the family, having a great time in the sun."

It’s not the end of summer, but it is the end of the busy season for boardwalk businesses. Labor Day is usually bittersweet for seasonal workers.

"Depending on the weather, if it’s like 80 degrees, people will come down, but it’s usually one last push for us to power through," Mia Somershoe, with Georges Ice Cream, commented.

For the Seeling family, a trip to Ocean City is more than a long Labor Day holiday. All born on September 2nd, three generations – Steven, his daughter-in-law, Emily and her son Henry – will all celebrate their birthdays Saturday.

"Incredible family. Incredible daughter-in-law, amazing grandson. Full of riches. Full of riches," Steven Seeling stated.

"What’s tomorrow going to be like around your house?" FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell asked.

"It’s going to be a little celebration of him. A little less celebration for me, but what are you going to do?" Emily Seeling answered.

So, take that stroll down the boardwalk. Finish that final ice cream cone or catch that last wave. Summer 2023 is almost a memory.

"I’m ready for the summer to be over," Thomas Cordova said. "It’s been pretty hot, but it’s always sad to see summer go."