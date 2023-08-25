Juvenile with weapon prompts suspension of high school football game in Montgomery County: officials

article

The Friday night football game scheduled between Abington Senior High School and Cheltenham High School was suspended after a juvenile in the stands had a gun, causing safety concerns for the public.

Officials with the Abington Township Police Department said the game, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Abington High School was suspended and would be played at a later day.

About 8:30, a parent saw the juvenile male inside the stadium with the weapon and told police. Police found the male and noted a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in his waistband. They also discovered a second loaded magazine, authorities said.

The juvenile was taken into police custody, according to authorities.

Everyone else in attendance left the stadium without incident and both of the teams went safely back to the locker rooms.

The juvenile, a student at Cheltenham High School, was taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Center and charged with felony weapons offenses.