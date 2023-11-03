FOP Lodge #5 announces new president following departure of John McNesby

Philadelphia's police union on Friday announced its new president who will succeed John McNesby, who stepped down after leading the union for more than 15-years.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 unanimously elected Roosevelt Poplar to be the next president. Poplar had been on the Executive Board for nearly two decades and a member of the Philadelphia Police Department for over 30-years.

"[Poplar brings with him a tireless work ethic and a wealth of knowledge and experience," the union wrote in a short press release posted to X.

FOP Lodge #5 said McNesby will transition from his leadership role and take a new position with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the coming weeks.

McNesby had been FOP Lodge #5 president since 2007, and began his tenure with the Philadelphia Police Department in 1989.