FOP Lodge #5 announces new president following departure of John McNesby

Published 
Updated 5:46PM
Philadelphia Police Department
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 unanimously elected Roosevelt Poplar to be the next president. Poplar had been on the Executive Board for nearly two decades and a member of the Philadelphia Police Department for over 30-years.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia's police union on Friday announced its new president who will succeed John McNesby, who stepped down after leading the union for more than 15-years.

"[Poplar brings with him a tireless work ethic and a wealth of knowledge and experience," the union wrote in a short press release posted to X. 

FOP Lodge #5 said McNesby will transition from his leadership role and take a new position with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the coming weeks.

McNesby had been FOP Lodge #5 president since 2007, and began his tenure with the Philadelphia Police Department in 1989.