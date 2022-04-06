Forbes billionaires 2022: See who made this year’s list of the world’s richest people

article

A list featuring the top earners in the world has been released by Forbes.

Forbes comprised a list of more than 2,000 billionaires worldwide and found over 1,000 billionaires who added to their massive fortunes this year compared to 2021. There are also over 200 first-time billionaires are on the extensive list, published Wednesday.

Several notable women made this year’s list as newcomers, including Melinda French Gates of Microsoft with a net worth of $6.2 billion, Trudy Cathy White of Chick-fil-A with $4.6 billion, Grammy-winning singer Rhianna with $1.7 billion from her music and cosmetics and Jenny Just of Fintech (finance and investments) with $1.5 billion.

According to Forbes, the United States still has the distinction of having the most billionaires worldwide at 735 and a collective net worth of $4.7 trillion.

The financial global media company used stock prices and exchange rates from March 11 to determine the net worth of the wealthiest individuals.

Forbes has several categories for this year’s list which includes the richest individuals, richest women and the newest billionaires.

Here is a list of the 10 richest people in the world. To see Forbes' complete list, click here.

Forbes richest people in the world for 2022

1) Elon Musk-$219 billion, Tesla, Space X United States

2) Jeff Bezos-$171 billion, Amazon, United States

3) Bernard Arnault & family-$158 billion, France

4) Bill Gates-$129 billion, Microsoft, United States

5) Warren Buffett-$118 billion, Berkshire Hathaway, United States

6) Larry Page-$111 billion, Google, United States

7) Sergey Brin-$107 billion, Google, United States

8) Larry Ellison-$106 billion, software, United States

9) Steve Balmer-$91.4 billion, Microsoft, United States

10) Mukesh Ambani-$90.7 billion, diversified, India

Forbes richest women in the world for 2022

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family-$74.4 billion, L'Oréal, France (ranking 14)

Alice Walton-$65.3 billion, Walmart, United States (ranking 18)

Julia Koch & family-$60 billion, Koch Industries, United States (ranking 21)

MacKenzie Scott-$43.6 billion, Amazon, United States (ranking 30)

Jacqueline Mars-$31.7 billion, candy, pet food, United States (ranking 41)

Gina Rinehart-$30.2 billion, mining, Austrailia (ranking 46)

Miriam Adelson-$27.5 billion, casinos, United States (ranking 50)

Susanne Klatten-$24.3 billion, BMW, pharmaceuticals, Germany (ranking 56)

Iris Fontbona & family-$22.2 billion, mining, Chile (ranking 67)

Abigail Johnson-$21.2 billion, money management, United States (ranking 75)

New billionaires on Forbes richest person’s list

Renata Kellnerova & family-$16.6 billion, finance, telecommunications, Czechia (ranking 104)

Francine von Finck & family-$8.4 billion, investments, Germany (ranking 254)

Edythe Broad & family-$6.9 billion, homebuilding, insurance, United States (ranking 350)

Melanie Perkins-$6.5 billion, software, Australia (ranking 386)

Melinda French Gates-$6.2 billion, Microsoft, United States (ranking 411)

Trudy Cathy White-$4.6 billion, Chick-fil-A, United States (ranking 622)

Rihanna-$1.7 billion, music, cosmetics, Barbados (ranking 1,729)

Jenny Just-$1.5 billion, fintech, United States (ranking 1,929)

Gary Wang-$5.9 billion, cryptocurrency exchange, United States (ranking 431)

Scott Shleifer-$5 billion, private equity, United States (ranking 552)

Autry Stephens-$5 billion, oil, United States (ranking 552)