Former ally of Philadelphia union boss John Dougherty pleads guilty to wire fraud charges

A former official in the powerful Electrical Workers Union has plead guilty to wire fraud charges as the Feds near a second trail of former union boss John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty.

Marita Crawford, the 58-year-old former political director for Local 98, plead guilty in a Reading court Monday to using the union's money for expensive meals and a hotel stay. Her plea comes years after she originally plead not guilty in a 2019 indictment.

"It was her decision to enter this plea with the hopes of moving on with her life putting this very, very difficult last few years behind her," Crawford's attorney Fortunato Perri said. He added that Crawford would not testify against Dougherty nor anyone else during the trial scheduled for late January.

Niko Rodriguez, 31, was also charged Monday to six counts of embezzlement and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. Rodriguez had no comment when he left court with his lawyer, Paul Hetznecker, who said his client "took responsibility and accountability for his actions as charged in this indictment."

In a statement, Dougherty's lawyer Carolone Cinquanto said in a statement, "this is a sad day for Local 98 and the union movement. These are fine people who worked to add union jobs paying living wages for countless electrical workers and other men and women."

Cinquanto said Dougherty would fight the charges at trail. Assistant United States Attorney Frank Costello said the guilty pleas mean "fewer defendants will expedite things a little bit that’s all I can comment on right now."