Former Bucks County after-school employee charged with sexual assaults of 4 boys

Prosecutors in Bucks County shared disturbing details about a former after-school teacher accused of sexually assaulting four children nearly two decades ago.

Gerald Spoto, 41, was arrested Tuesday night after authorities brought charges against him from two recently re-analyzed active reports of sexual assault.

Investigators said the one of the victims reported approximately 50 sexual encounters with Spoto between 2000-2003 when the victim was 9-11-years-old.

Another victim claimed Spoto used power and intimidation to sexually assault him an estimated 100 times, and would sometimes provide the victim with alcohol.

Investigators said those two reports, filed in 2013 and 2017, lead authorities to the discovery of additional victims dating back to more than a decade ago.

Authorities allege Spoto sexually assaulted at least four boys between the ages of 7-13-years-old from 2000-2004, when he worked at Neshaminy Kids Club.

The victims, according to investigators, knew Spoto through the after-school program and in some cases he was hired by the victim's parents to babysit.

Authorities provided a picture of Spoto during the time frame of the alleged sexual assaults in hopes that the image will help other possible victims come forward.