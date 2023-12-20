Philadelphia airport shooting: Suspects face trial in murder of Philadelphia police officer

Three men will face trial for the murder of Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez at an airport garage.

Alexander Bautista-Polanco, Hendrick Pena-Fernandez and Yobranny Martinez-Fernández are accused of killing Officer Mendez and shooting Officer Raul Ortiz in the parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport in October.

All three men will be charged with the murder of Officer Mendez.

Bautista-Polanco and Pena-Fernandez had the attempted murder charge related to Officer Ortiz dismissed while the murder charge related to Officer Mendez was held at Second-Degree murder.

A robbery charge was also dismissed for Martinez-Fernández.

The case moves to trial proceedings.