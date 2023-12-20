Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia airport shooting: Suspects face trial in murder of Philadelphia police officer

Suspects charged in death of Philly officer in court facing new charges

The men are charged with shooting and killing Officer Mendez at Philadelphia International Airport in October. They were in court for a preliminary hearing and are facing new charges.

CENTER CITY - Three men will face trial for the murder of Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez at an airport garage.

Alexander Bautista-Polanco, Hendrick Pena-Fernandez and Yobranny Martinez-Fernández are accused of killing Officer Mendez and shooting Officer Raul Ortiz in the parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport in October.

All three men will be charged with the murder of Officer Mendez.

Bautista-Polanco and Pena-Fernandez had the attempted murder charge related to Officer Ortiz dismissed while the murder charge related to Officer Mendez was held at Second-Degree murder.

A robbery charge was also dismissed for Martinez-Fernández.

The case moves to trial proceedings.