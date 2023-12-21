Man found shot dead in driver's seat of crashed Jeep in Philadelphia: police

article

A man is dead after police say he was found in the driver's seat of a crashed car early Thursday morning in the city's Overbrook section.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5600 block of Upland Way around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers found a 22-year-old man shot in the driver's seat of a Jeep Cherokee that crashed into a home's rear garage.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by police where he died, according to authorities.

Investigators say the Jeep was struck by at least six shots, including two bullets that went through the front windshield.

Shell casings from two different firearms were found by investigators, leading authorities to believe there may have been more than one shooter.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.