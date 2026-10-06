Former New Jersey paramedic found with trove of child sex abuse material sentenced

The Brief Jeremy Algarin, 31, was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of 2nd degree distribution of child sex abuse material. Algarin was previously employed as a paramedic/EMT. His license has been revoked by the State of New Jersey. Algarin must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and will be subject to lifetime parole supervision.



A former Camden County paramedic will spend five years behind bars after investigators found over 1,000 images of child sex abuse material on his electronic devices.

What we know:

Jeremy Algarin, 31, was arrested after a cybertip in 2025 led detectives in Camden to a Discord account being used to possess and distribute child sex abuse material, according to prosecutors.

Jeremy Algarin, 31, was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of 2nd degree distribution of Child Sex Abuse Material.

Explicit material was found on Algarin's cell phone, and a forensic search of multiple electronic devices revealed more than 1,000 images and videos of child sex abuse material.

He ped guilty to one count of second-degree distribution of child sex abuse material in June, and was sentenced to five-years in prison on Friday.

What's next:

Algarin, who was working as a paramedic at the time of his arrest, must also register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and will be subject to lifetime parole supervision.

Algarin's paramedic/EMT license has been revoked by the State of New Jersey.