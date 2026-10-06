Former New Jersey paramedic found with trove of child sex abuse material sentenced
CAMDEN - A former Camden County paramedic will spend five years behind bars after investigators found over 1,000 images of child sex abuse material on his electronic devices.
What we know:
Jeremy Algarin, 31, was arrested after a cybertip in 2025 led detectives in Camden to a Discord account being used to possess and distribute child sex abuse material, according to prosecutors.
Jeremy Algarin, 31, was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of 2nd degree distribution of Child Sex Abuse Material.
Explicit material was found on Algarin's cell phone, and a forensic search of multiple electronic devices revealed more than 1,000 images and videos of child sex abuse material.
He ped guilty to one count of second-degree distribution of child sex abuse material in June, and was sentenced to five-years in prison on Friday.
What's next:
Algarin, who was working as a paramedic at the time of his arrest, must also register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and will be subject to lifetime parole supervision.
Algarin's paramedic/EMT license has been revoked by the State of New Jersey.
The Source: Information provided by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.