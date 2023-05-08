Woman carjacked in New Castle County gym parking lot during middle of the day, authorities say

The Delaware State Police are investigating a carjacking that they say took place in a gym parking lot in New Castle County Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., police say a 31-year-old woman was carjacked as she was parking her Dodge Durango in the Edge Fitness parking lot located at 2800 Fashion Center Boulevard in Newark.

Authorities say as the victim exited her vehicle with her car keys in hand, an unknown suspect approached her and attempted to grab her keys.

After a physical struggle, police say the suspect was able to gain control of the keys after shoving the victim to the ground. The first suspect then entered the driver's seat of the Durango before a second suspect entered the front passenger seat. Police say they fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

"It’s kind of scary it happened in broad daylight here there’s a lot of people out here every day," said Jermain Smalls who lives nearby.

The victim sustained minor injuries to the upper and lower parts of her body, but authorities say she refused medical treatment at the scene.

Jamie Flowers, a local woman who frequents Edge Fitness, says it could've been her.

"Knowing that I just missed it because I was away this weekend and I would've been here yesterday, it's definitely something to think about," said Flowers.

Delaware State Police describe the suspects as two Black males, approximately 5'5" tall, wearing all black clothing.

Investigators are actively reviewing the gym's surveillance cameras, and they are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Armstrong at 302-365-8410.