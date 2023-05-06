Police: Wilmington double shooting kills man, injures girl, 14

article

A 47-year-old man is dead and a 14-year-old girl is recovering after they were both shot in Wilmington.

Officials say Wilmington police were called to the 1800 block of West 3rd Street Saturday night, just after 9:30, on the report of a shooting.

Officers found the 47-year-old man with critical injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police also found a 14-year-old girl with undisclosed gunshot wounds. She was later listed as stable at an area hospital.

Officials say an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Wilmington police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Brandon Mosley at 302-576-3646. Additionally, tips can be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at their website, here.