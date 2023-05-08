Authorities: Man crossing Delaware highway fatally struck by police cruiser

article

Police in Delaware are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Sunday evening around 8:40 p.m.

Officials say a patrol officer operating a marked New Castle County Division of Police Ford Explorer was driving southbound on N DuPont Highway responding to a domestic disturbance.

As the officer was traveling toward the intersection of W Franklin Avenue, a pedestrian walked into the road from the grass median in the center of the highway, getting struck by the officer's vehicle, police say.

The officer stopped and performed CPR on the pedestrian until an ambulance arrived, authorities say.

The victim, later identified as 42-year-old Joseph Kaumbuthu of Smyrna, was taken to Christiana Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Police say the area was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation into the deadly crash is active and ongoing, per authorities.