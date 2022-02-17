Expand / Collapse search
2
Former Egg Harbor Twp childcare worker caught on video being violent with children, police say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police in Egg Harbor Township said they have arrested a woman and will be charging her with four counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a child. 

According to authorities, 26-year-old Angela Capella of Galloway was seen on surveillance footage "violently handling several children" while working at a childcare facility in December of 2021. 

Egg Harbor Township police did not release the name of the childcare establishment Capella worked at but said the facility has cooperated with the investigation. 

Capella has also been fired from her job at the unnamed childcare center. 

Anyone with additional information on the incident can contact Egg Harbor Township police at 609-926-4051. 

