Former Montgomery County officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Matthew Laver, 38, has entered a guilty plea to multiple counts of distrubition, receipt, and possession of child pornography, officials say.

The Souderton man, a former Montgomery County Sheriff's Officer was indicted in March 2019 after an investigation uncovered a large collection of child pornography.

The investigation revealed almost 4,000 images and videos showing the sexual abuse of children that Laver downloaded and shared to other internet users.

Children as young as infants were depicted being sexually assaulted and raped in the child pornography that Laver distributed.

Laver was involved in these crimes while he was employed as a Montgomery County Sheriff's Officer.

“The harm caused by child exploitation is devastating and long-lasting, which is why we prosecute these cases aggressively,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Williams. “In this case, the conduct was particularly egregious because the defendant was a member of a law enforcement organization charged with enforcing the law."

Laver has yet to be sentenced.