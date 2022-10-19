Former N.J. teacher accused of 'inappropriate sexual behavior' with students, officials say

A former teacher's alleged relationships with multiple students has resulted in several criminal charges, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Peter Thompson, 51, is charged with multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and official misconduct.

One student reported several instances of "inappropriate sexual behavior" by Thompson during his time as a teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

MORE HEADLINES:

Multiple complaints from other students were uncovered during an investigation by the Special Victims Unit.

Thompson was arrested and is being detained pending a detention hearing.