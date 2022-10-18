Caught on camera: Police attacked with bricks, bottles by suspects on ATVs, dirt bikes in Old City

Chaos on wheels took over a gas station in Old City this weekend as Philadelphia police say their officers became the targets.

The attack began when police responded to a large gathering of dirt bikes and ATVs at a Lukoil gas station on Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Things quickly escalated when police tried to secure a stolen bike after one of the riders crashed and fled on foot.

Crowds began circling the officers, throwing bricks, bottles and other objects at them.

Surveillance and body cam footage shows a dirt bike rider launching a brick at a marked police vehicle, breaking its windshield.

The large group then fled the area. No arrests have been made, and no injuries reported.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify any of the suspects.

Sunday night's incident comes just one day after a group of dirt bikes and ATVs descended on South Street, bring a festival to an end after a security officer was shot.