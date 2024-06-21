Former NJ teacher, lifeguard sentenced in case that stemmed from allegations on social media

A former New Jersey teacher and Ocean City lifeguard indicted on several counts of sexual assault, misconduct and child endangerment in January 2023 was sentenced to probation this week.

Jonathan Howell, 42, must serve four years probation and cease all public employment after the former Pleasantville School District teacher pleaded guilty to second-degree child endangerment.

Howell’s sentencing follows an investigation into numerous allegations against Ocean City Beach Patrol employees published on social media in April 2021.

Cape May County prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland handed down the decision from Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Gibson.