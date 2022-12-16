Former Philadelphia detective sentenced in sexual assault, exploitation of witnesses

article

A former Philadelphia detective has been sentenced to time in prison for work-related sexual assaults.

In 2017, accusations were made against Phillip Nordo, now 56 years old, alleging he placed funds into a witness' commissary account and that he fraternized with people connected to criminal investigations. In February 2019, he was arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted male witnesses and suspects during his more than 10 years as a detective.

Authorities alleged Nordo used his position to intimidate and groom male suspects and witnesses into sexual acts.

The grand jury presentment accused Nordo of rape, sexual assault, intimidation and theft of city funds, but prosecutors were forced to drop more than half of the charges over a missing accuser.

After a June 2022 trial, a jury returned a guilty verdict for Nordo on rape, stalking, official oppression and attempted sexual assault charges.

On Friday, Nordo was sentenced to 24.5 to 49 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay back $20,000 in restitution for stealing crime reward money intended to help solve Philadelphia police officer Moses Walker's murder, and he must register as a sex offender.

The case and conviction have already contributed to the reversal o several homicide investigations in the city, including one involving an athlete with special needs who was killed over his headphones.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.