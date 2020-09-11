Former Philadelphia officer charged with statutory rape of teen over span of three years

article

Authorities in Philadelphia have announced statutory rape and sexual assault charges against a former Philadelphia police officer.

Investigators say Sean Renaldo Stewart, 47, assaulted a teenage girl beginning back in 1996, when she was 13-years-old and he was 23. The assaults continued until 1999, when she was 16.

Stewart worked as a Philadelphia police officer from 1993 through September 2011. He was taken into custody on Friday.

Stewart has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sex assault, and aggravated indecent assault.

The arrest followed a joint investigation between the Philadelphia Police Department Internal Affairs unit and the District Attorney's Office.

“My heart is broken for the child whose trust and innocence were shattered by these abusive actions, allegedly taken by a man who held a position of public trust,” District Attorney Krasner said. “I am grateful for this woman’s bravery, and for the Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs Unit for their work on a challenging investigation. Survivors of sexual assault and abuse deserve healing and repair, regardless of how many years have lapsed before such crimes are reported or whether perpetrators are ever arrested, tried, or convicted.”

Survivors of sexual assault and rape may receive information and services by contacting the WOAR Philadelphia 24-hour hotline at 215–985–3333. To report a sexual assault or rape to law enforcement, members of the public may contact Philadelphia Police at 215–686–8477.

