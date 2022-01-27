Former Philadelphia police commissioner helping Temple University retool campus security

Temple University announced more safety changes in the wake of recent crimes that happened on or near campus, and a familiar face is going to be part of the process.

Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey will audit all current campus safety services, according to an announcement the university made on Thursday. Among other changes, starting February 14th, students and faculty can download the app ‘Rave Temple Guardian’ onto their smartphones.

Executive Director of Campus Safety Charles Leone says it includes virtual and physical escorts, a timer feature to ensure that people get to their destinations safely, and a button that will alert police your info and location, even if you cannot talk, so they know where to send help.

"A number of students asked, ‘If I’m in a situation, I don’t want to be conspicuous in calling police, how can we get in contact with you?’ So, now we have a chat feature where students can talk to us very discreetly," Leone said.

This is not the first time that Temple has readjusted its campus security after 21-year-old senior Sam Collington was shot and killed during an attempted robbery near campus after Thanksgiving break.

"It really hits your heart and makes you want to kick it up another notch," Leone said.

Temple’s president also formed a task force that will give parents and people who live in North Philadelphia a voice when it comes to improving safety.

The university said city patrols near campus have nearly doubled and they are actively hiring and training new campus officers.

