Teen killed in shooting near Southwest Philadelphia high school, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy died in a shooting Wednesday afternoon that erupted near a high school in Southwest Philadelphia, police said
The deadly shooting happened around 3 p.m. on the 2300 block of South 66th Street near Bartram High School, according to investigators.
Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the chest and rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting and police did not provide a motive.
According to the latest data provided by the department, there have been 38 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Fast food robberies: Suspects sought in pattern of robberies at Philadelphia restaurants
- Man charged with murder after woman, 50, found dead in Neshaminy State Park
- Officer 'shaken up' after being dragged during traffic stop in West Philadelphia, police say
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement