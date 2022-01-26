Teen killed in shooting near Southwest Philadelphia high school, police say

article

A teenage boy died in a shooting Wednesday afternoon that erupted near a high school in Southwest Philadelphia, police said

The deadly shooting happened around 3 p.m. on the 2300 block of South 66th Street near Bartram High School, according to investigators.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the chest and rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting and police did not provide a motive.

According to the latest data provided by the department, there have been 38 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year.

