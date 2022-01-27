Woman found bludgeoned to death inside Mount Laurel home, authorities say

article

Authorities in Burlington County, New Jersey are investigating a homicide after they say a woman was found bludgeoned to death inside of her home Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the home of Melissa Malcolm, 38, shortly after noon for a wellness check after she did not show up for work.

Malcolm was found dead in her bed and had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, authorities say.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says a person of interest was taken into custody on charges related to the investigation into Malcolm's death, but added that he has not been charged with homicide.

MORE HEADLINES:

Authorities say they are preparing to charge Andrew Kramer, 31 for credit card and motor vehicle theft after he allegedly used Malcolm's debit card to withdraw money and make purchases in Marlton and Brooklawn early Wednesday morning. Kramer, described by authorities as an acquaintance of Malcolm's, was allegedly driving her 2016 Grand Cherokee while using the card.

Kramer is also facing charges in Philadelphia, where authorities say he approached a man at gunpoint, telling him he needed a ride. The victim told Kramer he could stay in his garage, then locked him inside and called police. Kramer was taken into custody, and will face weapons and terroristic threats charges in Philadelphia, authorities say.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter