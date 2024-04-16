Former teacher, Boy Scout leader charged with sexual assault of a child in Delco; other victims possible

article

A 68-year-old Delaware County Boy Scout leader and former teacher has been accused of sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13 and officials believe there may be more victims.

Upland Borough resident, Keith Steininger, was arrested and charged with sexual contact with a student, indecent assault of a person less than 13, endangering the welfare of a child and other related offenses, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Tuesday.

Steininger worked as a teacher at Girard College for 41 years, in addition to working as a Boy Scout troop leader.

Stollsteimer said Upland Borough Police were made aware of a possible sexual assault of a child in January 2024. A foster parent contacted police, saying that a child in her care told her about assaults which happened between 2018 and 2020, when the victim was between the ages of 11 and 13. The child said his private parts had been touched by Steininger when he was a student at Girard College and stayed at Steininger’s home.

The foster parent went on to say the child reported the assaults stopped when he was no longer a student and wasn’t at the defendant’s home.

Authorities conducted a forensic interview with the victim in February in which additional information came forth, revealing text messages were sent to the victim by Steininger which offered some level of proof of the assaults. In a phone call on April 11, 2024, between Steininger and the victim, the assaults were acknowledged and the defendant apologized.

Officials believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to come forward by contacting Upland Police at 610-872-3040, extension 207 or calling Detective Sergeant Steven Banner of the Criminal Investigations Division at 610-891-4118.

Steininger was arrested, arraigned and bail set at 10 percent of $250,000. He is being held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility awaiting a preliminary hearing.

"I must give special credit to the foster parent of the victim, who had the courage and the decency to contact authorities as soon as she became aware of the inappropriate contact by the defendant," Stollsteimer said. "It is a testament to the foster parent’s degree of engagement with the victim that he trusted her with this intimate information, and that the victim trusted her to help him navigate the legal process."

"Sexual contact with a child is always wrong. When an adult entrusted with the care and well-being of children engages in such contact, the affront to society is even deeper. The defendant in this case worked with children, many of whom were particularly vulnerable by virtue of coming to Girard through the foster care system, for more than 41 years. He was placed in a position of particular respect by becoming a Boy Scout troop leader. It is both heartbreaking and deeply disturbing that such an individual would take advantage of a vulnerable child," Stollsteimer added.