Former urgent care employee sentenced after sexually assaulting women in Abington

The Brief Ramon Garcia, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting patients while he was an employee at an urgent care in Abington. According to the District Attorney, Garcia has been sentenced to five to ten years in state prison.



A former urgent care employee was charged with sexually assaulting multiple women back in 2024.

As of Monday, he now knows his fate.

What we know:

A former employee at a Montgomery County urgent care has been sentenced to up to a decade behind bars for assaulting women while posing as a nurse.

The district attorney says Ramon Garcia of Philadelphia was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison as part of a plea deal.

He will also have to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

The backstory:

Garcia was arrested in 2024 for performing inappropriate exams on women while working as a medical assistant at Carbon Health Urgent Care in Jenkintown.

In March 2024, the Abington Police Department said Garcia was arrested and charged with aggravated indecent assault (2nd degree felony), indecent assault, and (2) counts of invasion of privacy after police say two women accused him of highly inappropriate behavior during separate visits at the location in Abington Township.

Police said 12 more victims came forward after Garcia's arrest, alleging that he sexually assaulted them during medical exams that Garcia was not allowed to perform.

Investigators said Garcia, a former medical assistant, inappropriately touched patients, watched as they changed into medical gowns and sometimes would secretly photograph or record patients' bodies. In at least one instance, Garcia was also accused of placing a victim's hand on his leg/groin area while drawing their blood.

On top of Garcia's initial charges back in March 2024, in April 2024, he received a new slate of charges including aggravated indecent assault, invasion of privacy, harassment, impersonating a nurse, wiretap violations, and possessing an instrument of crime.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in December 2024.