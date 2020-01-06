Expand / Collapse search

Former US Rep. Michael Fitzpatrick dies at age 56

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Bucks County
Associated Press
article

Former Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick, of Levittown, is survived by his wife had six children.

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Michael Fitzpatrick, a former congressman from Bucks County who served four terms in the U.S. House before handing off the seat to his brother, died Monday morning after a long battle with melanoma, his family said.

He was 56.

“Michael Fitzpatrick passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by family, after a long and arduous battle with melanoma,” Fitzpatrick’s family said in a statement released by county Republican Party officials.

Fitzpatrick, who also served as a Bucks County commissioner, worked during his time in Congress to establish the Washington Crossing National Cemetery. He decided against running for a fifth term in 2016. His brother, Brian, a former FBI agent, ran instead and won, and continues to hold the seat.

Fitzpatrick, of Levittown, is survived by his wife and six children.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said Fitzpatrick served the state and country with “great integrity, competence, and dignity.” Former Gov. Mark Schweiker called Fitzpatrick a fine public servant who “worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those he served.”

“Congressman Fitzpatrick was both a loyal friend, valued law partner, and a trusted political adviser,” said Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Lawrence Tabas. “He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP