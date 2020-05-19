Found safe: Boy, 6, missing from Lancaster County

Pennsylvania State Police say a boy that was reported missing has been found safe.

Authorities did not reveal where he was found, but confirmed that the 6-year-old was ok.

RELATED COVERAGE: MISSING PERSONS

Damion Consylman, 6, was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. on May 18 in the 1500 block of Slate Hill Road in Drumore Township.

Damion is described as 4 feet tall, 52 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing glasses, a white polo shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Authorities say he was last seen with Mike Consylman 28, who is operating a 2003 silver or gray BMW 325 sedan.

Mike Consylman is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 oounds, with blond hair and blue eyes; wearing glasses.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

Police searching for 12-year-old missing since early March in Center City

Police investigating anti-semitic graffiti found scrawled on Philadelphia Red Cross building

Police: Delaware man sought after speeding off during traffic stop

Turkish soccer player confesses to killing son in hospital, says he 'didn't like him'

Prosecutor: Shooting at outside gathering kills 1, wounds 2 in Trenton

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP